Police, firefighters light up night sky for children at Shriners hospital

Sacramento police and fire departments filled the night sky with flashing lights for children spending their holidays at the hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area first responders put on a holiday lights show at Shriners Children's Hospital to help raise spirits for kids spending their holidays at the hospital.

An air ladder drawn up to the window of the hospital is usually a harrowing sight, but this time, it was all smiles for both crews and patients.

"We can get up next to those kids and dance for them, say 'Hi,' (and) give them some fist bumps through the window," said firefighter Ryan Hatfield.

Tuesday night was no ordinary call for service from the Sacramento Fire Department. Hatfield was there with several other local first responders to light up the night sky for patients at Shriners Children's Hospital.

"I think it goes without saying, being hospitalized at any age is tough, but especially for children," said Michelle O'Hara.

O'Hara works with the kids at Shriners, who were taking in the spectacle.

"These are the kids’ heroes, and so to have that little connection with them is pretty amazing," said O'Hara.

Hatfield especially knows what it's like to be young and on the mend at Shriners as well.

"They cared for me a long time ago and got me up and running, and able to have the life that I have today," he said.

At 12 years old, he was a Shriners kid with a broken back. While the kids might see the first responders as heroes, tonight, Hatfield says their bravery has him looking up to them.

