RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A body was found inside a burning car in Rancho Cordova, according to authorities.

Fire crews called Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies working for the Rancho Cordova Police Department to help with a car fire around 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. The car was parked along the 2000 block of El Manto Drive.

The body was discovered after the fire was put out.

The victim's gender, age and/or ethnicity are not yet unknown.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left on the Sac Sheriff website or by called (916) 874-TIPS.