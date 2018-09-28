If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Health officials in Sacramento are searching for a woman who brought a rabies-infected bat into a Target store in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday.

An image of the woman was caught on security cameras at the Target located in the 10800 block of Olson Drive. Officials at the Sacramento County Division of Public Health fear the woman may have been exposed to the rabies virus.

“We are actively investigating to find this individual that is suspected of having direct contact with the bat,” said Director of Sacramento Health Services, Dr. Peter Beilenson.

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call the county health division’s 24-hour phone line at 916-875-5881.

Bats are naturally found around the region, according to health officials. Recently, rabid bats were found in downtown Sacramento, near the Golden 1 Center.

“We want all Sacramento area residents to be aware that bats should not be touched, especially bats that appear sick, acting uncharacteristically – such as being out during the day – or dead bats. It’s also a very good reminder to ensure all pets are vaccinated for rabies,” Beilenson said.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. Early symptoms include, fever, headache and general weakness. Health officials say that it is crucial for anyone exposed to the rabies virus to receive prompt medical attention.

