Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search.

According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.

One person was arrested and booked on several felony charges.

According to Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, you can grow up to six plants indoors. The Neighborhood Services Division also cited the home for code violations.

Anyone who thinks there may be illegal marijuana cultivation in their area can call the POP Unit at 916-875-9600.

