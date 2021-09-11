Stockton, Davis and Rancho Cordova schools among top ranked in California

According to the rankings by U.S. News & World Report, 7,100 public elementary and middle schools were analyzed to identify the best schools across the state.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Among the best schools in California ranked by the popular education critics at U.S. News & World Report, Elkhorn Elementary School in Stockton was listed to as the fifth best middle school program in the state.

The U.S. News & World Report report ranked grade-level academics, with multiple coming from the San Joaquin Valley.

Serving fourth through eighth grade in the Lodi Unified School District, Elkhorn Elementary School has almost 270 students — about 78% of whom are students of color.

Also out of Stockton, the John McCandless Stem Charter at Lincoln Unified School District ranked number 14 for best charter middle school in the state. Near Stockton in Ripon, Park View Elementary ranked 57th overall.

The U.S. News & World Report evaluated 7,100 public elementary and middle schools in California based on performances from state tests, and information such as school size and other data.

Riverview Stem Elementary in Rancho Cordova is number 11 for best magnet elementary schools. A magnet school focuses its curriculum around a certain topic or topics of study.

Two spots behind Riverview Stem is Robert E. Willett Elementary School in Davis ranked at number 13. And in the category of best magnet middle school comes in Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High in Davis at number 12.

