What Will Save Us? | Remembering the Stockton school shooting

Survivors of the shooting are revisiting the school together for the first time and sharing how the shooting led them to lifelong advocacy

Five students were shot and killed at Stockton's Cleveland Elementary School on Jan. 17, 1989. It was one of the nation's worst school shootings at the time.

Five students were shot and killed at Stockton's Cleveland Elementary School on Jan. 17, 1989. It was one of the nation's worst school shootings at the time.

Chapter 1 : THE DAY OF THE SHOOTING

Barbara Sarkany-Gore was a kindergarten teacher at Cleveland Elementary School in 1989.

“I had just stepped back to view my work when the bullets came to the wall and landed at my feet, at which point I yelled to my morning teacher to run," she said.

Fellow colleague Adrienne Egeland was also a kindergarten teacher. She thought she heard firecrackers before realizing moments later it was the sound of gunfire.

“We opened the doors and there were kids coming through the hallway right outside our room and they were racing. Some of the kids would get partway into the hallway and fall because they had been shot," said Egeland.

A gunman set his car on fire with a Molotov cocktail during recess. He then walked onto the elementary school campus where 300 first, second and third-graders were playing. He fired more than 100 rounds with an assault rifle in less than a minute.

“I had been trained, very seriously trained in first aid in basic training, but we had no supplies. There was nothing to stop the bleeding with except our hands,” said Egeland.

Rob Young was 6-years-old at the time of the shooting. He says his mom would walk him to school.

“She walked me up to the back gate. At the time it was just an open gate of just a pole and a pole. She gave me a hug and a kiss on my cheek and told me, 'Have a good day.'"

Unbeknownst to him, it would be the same gate the gunman walked through. Gunfire erupted while he was on the playground.

“I knew everybody was running and screaming and that alone was terrifying for me,” said Young.

He started running to his classroom when he was shot.

“I turned to see where my best friend Scotty was and when I turned around, that's when I got hit. That's when the round went through my right foot. I landed on the ground and another round struck me in my chest, too. It hit the pavement right before it went into my chest," said Young.

When he looked up from the pavement, he could see his substitute teacher holding a classroom door open.

“I took off running. Bullets were coming through the wall and she was just telling us to get down under our desks," said Young.

Salvador Cortez was finishing up the last month of his paramedic ambulance career when a call for a man with a gun came in at Cleveland Elementary.

“We didn't have a protocol for active shooter response. In fact, the term had not even been coined yet (active shooter),” said Cortez. “As we started walking out some of the hallways, you could see the blood trails of the kids who had been shot and it would lead to a cupboard. Then we would open the cupboard and there would be a child there."

The shooter was 24-year-old Patrick Purdy, a former student of Cleveland Elementary. Purdy shot himself and died at the scene.

“What I realized is that the scene was so disorganized and so chaotic that none of the systems that are in place today were in place that day [in] 1989. We didn't have kind of an incident command system structure,” said Cortez.

Since Rob was in first grade, the only thing he knew about gunshot victims was what he'd seen in the movies.

“You get shot, you die," said Young. "The thing that went through my mind? I can't die right now because my mom's not here, my family's not here with me.”

Five students all under the age of 10 died that day. More than 30 others were injured. At the time, an overwhelming majority of the student population was Southeast Asian.