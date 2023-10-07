x
No damage to football, softball fields after fire sparks at Rio Vista High

Officials said there was no damage to any physical structures like bleachers or backstops.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A high school in Rio Vista was able to avoid damage to their football and softball fields after a fire sparked in the area.

According to the superintendent of the River Delta Unified School District, firefighters were able to contain a blaze that sparked at Rio Vista High School to some open field Monday evening.

"There was no damage to the football or softball field themselves. We are grateful to our first responders and our Maintenance and Operations Director and Supervisor of Transportation for being on the scene very late at night to assist in any way they could," said Superintendent Kathrine Wright.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

