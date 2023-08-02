Parents and kids rally to save Rock Creek Elementary in Auburn

The school is set to close by the end of the academic year due to a lack of funding.

AUBURN, Calif. — Parents and students rallied ahead of an Auburn school board meeting to save Rock Creek Elementary, which is set to close by the end of the academic year.

Rallygoers are asking the district to reverse their decision and keep the school open.

The decision to close the school was made by the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees last month in a 3-2 vote. School officials said a lack of funding forced them to make the choice to consolidate.

"It was really disheartening because I'm not sure what I'm going to do for after school care moving forward next year," said parent Bristol Scanlon. Her 6-year-old daughter Athena Rodriguez is a first grader at Rock Creek.

"I really like my teacher. She is really nice to me," said Rodriguez.

Scanlon is also concerned for other kids and how they might get to school.

"I drive my kids to school but I know there's a lot of kids in my neighborhood that walk to school, and I'm not confident that it's going to be safe for those children," she said.

Of the 276 students at the school, 75% are Hispanic and Latino and many come from Spanish-speaking households.

"Big question for me is--is it coincidentally a school that serves primarily Latinx students and students that live in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood?" said Rev. Alex da Silva Souto with Sierra Foothills Unitarian Universalists.

Rev. da Silva Souto, parents and students raised their voices during at a board meeting at E.V. Cain Middle School Wednesday night. Although the item was not on the agenda for the meeting, they shared their concerns before the board during the public comment period.

"We want this school to stay open. Listen to our voices. The children suffer," Rita Argueta said in Spanish during public comment. She is a parent of two Rock Creek students.

Rallygoers said not only are they hoping to save the school for the Latino community there but also for teachers and kids in need of Special Education programs.

"Rock Creek represents more than the Latino community; it represents all and anyone that is in need of a quality education," said Tomas Evangelista, a community activist who grew up in Auburn.

The district said students can attend Auburn Elementary School or their parents can choose another school within the district.

Superintendent Amber Lee-Alva came out to address the crowd before the meeting as they rallied outside of the middle school. She thanked them for coming. Shortly after, tears could be seen rolling down her face.

During the exchange with the crowd, Evangelista asked the Superintendent to ensure that a certified Spanish translator come to the meetings. Lee-Alva said that their typical translator could not make it, but by the time the open session started, the board had another person ready to translate.

In a statement to ABC10 Monday, Superintendent Lee-Alva said declining enrollment over the years has led to reduced funding from the state.

"We acknowledge that change is hard and that students, staff and families grow attached to a school site. However it is the people and the programs that make a school site unique and special," she added.

The district is holding a series of Town Hall meetings about the consolidation. Their Feb. 7 Town Hall at Auburn Elementary was postponed, but they will hold two more. The next will happen Friday, Feb. 10, at E.V. Cain Middle School at 4 p.m. Another Town Hall will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the District Office at 6 p.m.

