Rocklin school board to vote on controversial gender ID policy

The policy would require teachers to notify parents when a student asks to identify as a different gender.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Rocklin Unified School District is preparing for a controversial vote on a gender policy.

If passed, the policy would require teachers to notify parents when a student asks to identify as a different gender. However, parents and teachers are concerned it violates a student's rights.

Teachers have already started rallying near the district office, trying to show support for students being included and not targeted in the district. Some parents are also speaking out against the policy.

"Families that have LGBTQ members, like my own, we're crying out. We're saying, 'Hey, this is not written in an appropriate healthy way. This is going to get people hurt,'" said Price Johnson, a parent.

Travis Mougeotte, president of the Rocklin Teacher Professional Association, said there are concerns about a board policy targeting any one group of students, noting that it could be a violation of safety, student concerns and the culture they vie for in Rocklin.

Wednesday night's vote will take place not long after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued Chino Valley Unified School District for adopting a policy requiring schools to tell parents when their children change their pronouns or use a bathroom of a gender other than the one listed on their official paperwork.

He said the policy is illegal, dangerous, puts students at risk and violates their rights.

For Rocklin's policy, the conversations about it started last month. The board formed a subcommittee to revise its own policies when it comes to gender identity and pronouns.

It's a cultural flashpoint playing out at school boards around the country, but it remains to be seen how the judge's ruling for the southern California's school board's policy will impact talks in Rocklin.

WATCH THE BOARD MEETING LIVE: