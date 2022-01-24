Amazon Fresh grocery store confirmed for the Sacramento area

The Amazon-designed grocery store also makes use of "Just Walk Out" technology which allows customers to skip the checkout lines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An innovative grocery store designed by Amazon is heading to the Sacramento area.

Helen Dyda, a public information officer for the city of Roseville, said that an Amazon Fresh store will be located at 6780 Standford Ranch Road in Roseville.

Dyda said the city is waiting on Amazon to complete the application steps for an exterior sign permit.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the news with ABC10 on Monday but details are scarce. The grocery store is called Amazon Fresh and is already serving many areas in Southern California like Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine and more.

The store carries everything you'd expect to find at a typical grocery store but with Amazon prices and some prepared foods that are made fresh daily.

One of the other hyped features is referred to as "Just Walk Out" technology, which lets people skip the checkout line.

According to Amazon, the technology detects products taken from the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. Once people finish shopping, they can skip the checkout line and head out the door. Amazon will later send a receipt and charge your Amazon account.

However, when it comes to where in the Sacramento area this store will go and when it'll open its doors, that part is still to be determined.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify the Just Walk Out system.)

