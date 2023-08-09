Tributes to local first responders planned at Roseville's All American Speedway

Opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m. with special tributes to local first responders in honor of the anniversary of 9/11

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A NASCAR Tribute to Heroes is happening Saturday at Roseville's All American Speedway.

There will be six NASCAR main events as well as the INEX Legends Tour Series, the NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash and fireworks after the race.

Opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m. with special tributes to local first responders in honor of the anniversary of 9/11. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing starting around 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for 6-12-year-olds, and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased HERE. All seats are general admission.

Event Details

When: Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with heat races starting around 5 p.m.

Where: 800 All America City Boulevard, Roseville

What: NASCAR Tribute to Heroes

How: Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for 6-12-year-olds and 5 and under are free

