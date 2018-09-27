If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A Roseville photographer known for turning infants into Disney characters is at it again.

In their latest photo shoot, Belly Beautiful Portraits of Roseville is paying homage to Mickey Mouse.

Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits told Babble, each photo was created, "in painstaking detail...to capture the essence of each Mickey Mouse persona."

The studio dressed up infants as Steamboat Willie, the Brave Little Tailor, the Sorcerer's Apprentice from Fantasia, and Clubhouse Mickey, to name a few.

