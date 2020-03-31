ROSEVILLE, Calif. —

While most people were practicing social distancing over the weekend, a man attempted to break into an eyeglasses store in Roseville in broad daylight, police officials said.

The store, which is considered non-essential, was forced to close because of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay at home order, which is part of the state's effort to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The store owners called police after overhearing "strange sounds" coming from the roof. The Roseville Police Department launched one of its drones in the air and was able to spot 31-year-old Nicholas Chaves, officials said.

"[Officers] were actually able to catch the suspect on the roof attempting to use a cinder block to get into this building," said Roseville Police Department spokesman Robert Baquera.

The attempted break in happened almost one week after the Roseville Police Department announced that it was stepping up its patrols to have more eyes and ears on the streets as more businesses are forced to close due to coronavirus pandemic.

"This is exactly why we have increased patrols in the community is to catch criminals like this," Baquera said. "To send a message that we have officers working the streets. We are going to respond calls of suspicious activity."

