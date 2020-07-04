'Sharing table' brings Roseville neighborhood together during coronavirus pandemic

The community trading system helps neighbors limit time spent at grocery stores and allows for safe, socializing during the stay-at-home order.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A Roseville community is coming together to implement an idea aimed at limiting the time their neighbors spend in the grocery store. It’s called a "sharing table" and the concept is simple: neighbors trading items.

The sharing table has gotten great feedback from the neighborhood it’s set up in and even law enforcement. It's made up of items that are hard to come by, even in stores. Now they’re brought nearly to the doorsteps of the Roseville neighborhood.

Local realtor Brea Laurene says she was inspired by a friend and took the idea to the next level with help from her partner Mickie Major.

“We're asking for all unused items and packaged items,” Laurene said. “You can come bring your item and place it on the table and grab an item on the table and take it with you.”

The table has an assortment of non-perishable food, household supplies, and even the much-sought-after toilet paper. Social distancing and safety are all part of that trade.

“We want to encourage people to sanitize their item before they drop it off and we have a sanitizer also on the table in case someone forgets,” Major said.

The idea hasn’t only gotten praise from others in their community, but also the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, who thanked the pair on social media.

“I think that it was a really good idea that people could implement,” Laurene said. “I was really, really glad that the sheriff’s department backed us with that because that is keeping people out of the stores.”

Laurene and Major say they plan to keep the sharing table up as long as stay at home orders are in place.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP: