Sacramento Al Fresco outdoor dining grant deadline extended

Sacramento city officials are hosting a workshop next week breaking down how to get permits and apply for up to $20,000 in grants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Businesses hoping to participate in Sacramento's permanent Al Fresco outdoor dining program now have a few more months to apply for up to $20,000 in reimbursable grant funding.

It's because the previous June 30 deadline has been moved to Sept. 30.

Business owners recently described to ABC10 the difficulties they've experienced with the permitting and application process.

Sacramento city staff will host a workshop July 11 at 2 p.m. at 300 Richards Blvd, Room DS-R22 for business owners wanting to know more about grants and permits.

“Since the permanent program was approved last year, 33 businesses have submitted applications to permit their Al Fresco patios, making the transition from temporary structures to permanent,” said Public Works Director Matt Eierman.

The city's Al Fresco outdoor dining grant program is funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Click here to learn more about the workshop and to RSVP.