A Sacramento Animal Shelter is in desperate need of help as their shelter struggles to accommodate the number of dogs and other animals in the shelter.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter took to social media to ask for help as their shelter houses more than 220 dogs with only 132 dog kennels.

The shelter saw some relief thanks to efforts from the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The organization heard that the Bradshaw Shelter was full, so their team brought eight dogs back to the Sacramento SPCA. According to Bradshaw Animal Shelter, this was the second pull that Sacramento SPCA had to make this week.

This is the second pull @SacramentoSPCA has made from our overflowing shelter in the last week. We could not do this job without such great community collaboration! #Teamwork #bradshawshelter https://t.co/dGIjlT47dC — Bradshaw Shelter (@BradshawShelter) June 19, 2018

After taking to social media, the shelter got some additional attention from celebrity Kathy Griffin on Twitter.

Absolutely true! Every household needs an animal (or three) to brighten it and fill it with joy! https://t.co/A2CQuXkL19 — Bradshaw Shelter (@BradshawShelter) June 18, 2018

Adoptions fees are $10 for animals that have already been spayed or neutered. All other animals are $25.

According to Sacramento County, there are some matters to consider before adopting a pet. Consideration should be given to the amount of time available to spend with the pet daily, the patience needed to train a pet, and the cost of food, shot, veterinary visits. Other factors that could impact adoption include pets being allowed in homes and being at least 18 years of age.

The adoption processes stops 30 minutes before closing hours.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

