Sacramento Charter High School now offering in-person dual enrollment classes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students at Sacramento Charter High School returned to the classroom this week and a new program is being offered this year to help jump-start their college experience.

Juniors and seniors will get the chance to take free college-level courses, taught by Sacramento City College instructors, that will also count toward their high school curriculum. Transportation will not be a factor as the classes are taught on the Sacramento Charter campus.

Students earn college credit for subjects, including English, Political Science, Career Development and Anthropology.

This marks just the second dual enrollment program to be offered in Sacramento but the first with in-person instruction. Counselor Laura Davis pitched the idea to her supervisors during her interview and says it’s a game changer.

“There are so many advantages to this,” said Davis. “The first one being when they start college they already have some credits built up so they get priority registration. All of our classes are free for the students and it increases exposure. They get to know what a college class is like. Most of our students have jobs or they have home life. They have families to take care of, and so we're bringing the college to our campus and the professors are teaching in person.”

Last year, 100% of graduating seniors enrolled in college and school administrators are hoping to continue on that track this year with the help of this new program.

