Safety concerns, strained resources as homeless encampments grow in Sacramento County

First responders say growing encampments in Sacramento County are straining resources and putting the public at risk.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The recent deaths of three people experiencing homelessness are raising awareness of the many safety concerns of people living on the street.

“Starting a fire near a building or in a field creates a very significant hazard,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

There are nearly 9,300 unhoused people living in the county, with some forgoing the county’s respite centers and setting fires to stay warm.

“Just this last year, we’ve had 2,500 fire-related incidents related to homeless encampments. Those fires, at times, have spread into buildings, spread into vehicles, spread into property. It’s getting worse. In fact, we’re seeing numbers of property devastation double in the millions of dollars just since 2021-2022,” said Wilbourn.

Joe Smith knows the challenges of homelessness firsthand after living outside for six years until he was able to get help for his alcohol addiction in 2011. Since then, homelessness in Sacramento County has jumped nearly 400%.

“Well, life happens. I lost a job, bills got to be too much, couldn’t pay rent anymore and out on the street was the only option," said Smith.

Smith says he’s grateful for the people who helped him get back on his feet, but law enforcement says not everyone accepts assistance when it’s offered.

“The problem is many of the people we are contacting, and I’ll go as far and say most, want no part of the help,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “They want to live a lot of this nomadic lifestyle that don't have any rules, that don’t have any limitations.”

Gandhi said the sheriff’s office is stepping up its outreach efforts to move whoever wants the help into a shelter or other facility.

“We are tired of sitting idly by and just watching this problem get bigger and get worse for residents that are paying their taxes and just trying to live their lives,” said Gandhi.

Homeless advocates prefer behavioral health workers taking the lead on helping the unhoused, as laid out in the city and county’s dual plan to fight the crisis, motivating people through real-life examples that transformation is possible.

“I think a lot of the reason people don’t accept help is because they don’t trust it,” said Smith. “They don’t believe it’s actually going to help. Some people need to see the results of the people around them getting the help they need and the success around that… It’s possible. It’s beautiful on the other side, but it’s really a struggle.”

Currently, Sacramento County holds about 2,300 shelter beds, with 350 tiny homes scheduled to be built in the fall. City leaders say Cal Expo is the most likely for the state-funded site. The city and county will take over operational costs once the complex is up and running.

