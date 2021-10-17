SMUD restores power after damaged pole causes mass blackout in Florin area

SMUD said all power has been restored.

FLORIN, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) says thousands are were temporarily without power in the Florin area of Sacramento County, near Rancho Cordova.

SMUD's outage map tallied around 12,000 impacted customers. An earlier version of the outage map had the number at more than 23,000.

The utility says the outage started around 5:43 p.m. on Sunday, however, a spokesperson for the utility said all power has since been restored. The spokesperson said the outage was due to a damaged pole.

To view the outage map, click HERE.

To report a SMUD outage, you can report it online at smud.org/outages, log in to your SMUD account and select Report an outage, or call 1-888-456-7683.

