4th of July fireworks use adds to busy night for Sacramento firefighters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This 4th of July Sacramento fire crews were working around the clock as fireworks lit up the sky.

Despite the threat of fines, amateurs shot off rockets in several Sacramento neighborhoods. But even before nightfall, fire crews were already busy with a third-day stretch of high fire activity.

KD The Barber was driving down 14th Avenue when a fire broke out at Sacramento Valley Mattress.

“I see big flames! Black smoke. White smoke. Blue smoke. Green smoke it was smoke coming out the front of the building. Smoke coming out the side of the building. There was smoke coming from cars! There was smoking coming from the firefighters! They had smoke coming off their hair!” said KD the Barber.

Betty Fields, who rushed to help direct traffic, said the Oak Park business gave back to the community.

“Very good neighbors! Jose and all of them! I know them all!” she said.



Neighbors said they heard loud explosions, possibly fireworks. One neighbor told ABC10 that they sounded like "really big explosions."

The cause is under investigation, but fire officials said it appears to have started outside and that tractor trailers caught fire.

2nd and now a 3rd alarm has been requested to 14th Ave. please avoid the area as emergency personnel are still responding into the area. 14th Ave is closed at Stockton Blvd and 40 Street. pic.twitter.com/Uei0vLNIfy — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2021

“It’s been quite a fire fight as there were a lot of combustible items in these trucks. The fire grew rapidly,“ said Captain Keith Wade, spokesperon for Sacramento Fire Department.

In Del Paso Heights, firefighters responded to a one-alarm house fire on the 3700 block Knightlinger Street. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said legal fireworks might be to blame. In a tweet, the fire department said the spent shells were not doused before they were trashed.

Incident info: 3700 Block of Knightlinger Steet. 1-alarm house fire with no injuries. The cause is under investigation but some evidence is pointing to LEGAL fireworks not thoroughly soaked before being discarded. Please soak your spent fireworks in a bucket of water overnight. pic.twitter.com/Rqoy0tPgla — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2021

