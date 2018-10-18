SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento County residents have a new option when calling 911 during an emergency. They will now be able to text their emergency to 911.

Capt. Chris Vestal with the Sacramento Metro Fire says 12 different agencies worked on this new program since 2017, and it is the first-of-its-kind in Northern California.

The system is now up and running and officials say it works as easy as making a phone call. Just text your emergency to 911. Make sure to include: Your name, emergency, and location.

Emergency officials still recommend people call 911 first, if that's an option.

It is important to note that abbreviations, emojis, pictures, and live video will not reach 911 dispatchers.

