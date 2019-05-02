SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If this colder weather has you thinking of warmer spring break getaways, now may be the time to book.

Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines have both rolled out big sales for travel between now and May. But before you buy, there a few things to consider.

Southwest Sale

The Southwest sale starts with flights from as low as $39 one way. Those flights are good between Sacramento and six other California airports:

Burbank

Long Beach

Los Angeles

Ontario

Orange County

San Diego

As with most airfare sales, the dates you can actually get those low prices are limited. In this case, the lowest prices are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You will end up paying $20-$30 more if you fly on other days.

If you are looking to travel somewhere outside of California, there are a handful of destinations on sale:

Boise, ID - $59

Las Vegas, NV - $99

Phoenix, AZ - $79

Portland, OR - $79

Salt Lake City, UT - $79

Seattle, WA - $59

Spokane, WA - $99

These fares are available between Feb. 26 and May 22, 2019, but require a 21-day advance purchase. The fare sale ends Feb. 6, 2019.

Alaska Airlines Sale

The Alaska Airlines fare sale has fewer locations, but does include Hawaii. Right now, flights between Sacramento and Kona are as low as $159 each way. Flights between Sacramento and Maui start at $199 each way.

Boise, ID - $69

Kona, HI - $159

Maui, HI - $199

Portland, OR - $69

San Diego - $49

Seattle - $59

These lowest fares on Alaska Airlines are for its “saver fare,” which does not include a seat assignment or flight changes. A more traditional fare will cost you $15-$30 more.

You will want to be sure to check the restrictions before you book, as they vary on different routes. For example, low fares between Sacramento and Hawaii destinations are available Monday-Thursday.

These fares are available between Feb. 26 and May 9, 2019 with a 21-day advance purchase. The fare sale ends on Feb. 5, 2019.

