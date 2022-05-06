Family and Friends Gather to Remember Anne Rudin

Anne Rudin died on Thanksgiving Day 2021 at the age of 97.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anne Rudin, the first woman to be elected mayor of Sacramento, was hailed as the "most unpolitical politician." Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember her Friday. Political and local luminaries of the past five decades paid tribute to Rudin at the Mayor Anne Rudin Peace Pond in William Land Park. Rudin died on Thanksgiving Day, 2021 at the age of 97.

Familiar names such as Congresswoman Doris Matsui, developer and former Kings owner Gregg Lukenbill, grocery store owner Darrell Corti, and former Sacramento Mayors Heather Fargo and Phillip Isenberg sang high praises of the soft-spoken and demure Rudin. The words, patient, fair and transparent were mentioned time and time again, by those who worked with Rudin.

Rudin was recognized for being a woman ahead of her time. She championed gay rights in the 1970s, and in 1992 enacted a domestic partners ordinance. In addition, Rudin is known for Light Rail, Sacramento's ban on assault weapons, women's rights, and spearheading the ban on smoking in public places

Rudin is survived by her four children, Nanci (Robinson), Barbara, Carol (White) and Jay, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband Ed was a psychiatrist and professor at UC Davis Medical School. He died in 2003.