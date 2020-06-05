Vitalant pushing for more blood donors to keep supply at banks full

Non-profit Vitalant is hosting blood drives that encourage social distancing, to help keep the blood supply up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Keeping up supply at blood banks is a priority now more than ever. But because of coronavirus, blood drives cannot exist the way they used to be.

Non-profit Vitalant is hosting blood drives that encourage social distancing, to help keep the blood supply up. Donors are required to make an appointment and to wear a face covering. The staff will also be wearing face coverings.

Coronavirus has also forced some new guidelines as to who can donate right now.

You should not donate if, in the last four weeks, the following applies to you:

You’ve been outside of the U.S. or traveled on a cruise ship.

If you have lived with or been in close contact with someone diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19, or if you have been diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19.

If you are a healthcare worker who has been caring for a patient diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 and have not been able to use PPE consistently.



A blood drive in Loomis is being held through 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Methodist Church of Loomis. Click here to look at available appointments and get more info.

A blood drive is also happening in Mather near Rancho Cordova from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday. Click here for the address and to look at available appointments.

