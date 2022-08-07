Here's what to expect at this year's California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's annual state fair is back in Sacramento after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The California State Fair & Food Festival will kick off July 15 at Cal Expo and run though the end of the month.
Live music performances, dozens of food vendors, rides and activities are among the highlighted festivities at the family-friendly event.
Special days
The fair will feature a number of special events throughout the two weeks, including:
- July 20 – California Agricultural Club Breakfast
- July 21 – Military, Veteran & First Responder Appreciation Day
- July 23 – Brew Fest of California
- Mondays – Free admission with food donations
- Tuesdays – Kids under 12 ride free and $2 rides for all
- Wednesdays and Thursdays – $2 taste of the fair
- Fridays – $10 off admission discount to seniors 62 and up
Competitions and activities include the annual Cornhole Championship, a corn dog eating contest, and a pie eating contest.
Additional activities include unique exhibits and interactive experiences for all interests.
Along with the activities, kids and families can choose from nearly 50 rides with the purchase of ride tickets.
But the main event highlighted each year at the California State Fair is the FOOD!
With over 60 vendors this year, visitors can try a variety of creations from local businesses with the option to purchase a Food Festival Pass for foodies looking to try a little bit of everything.
Musical acts
While enjoying the food and fun, visitors can also expect a full lineup of live music performances:
- July 15 – Chaka Khan
- July 16 – Neon Trees
- July 17 – Night Ranger
- July 18 – 24K Magic: Bruno Mars Tribute
- July 19 – Clay Walker
- July 20 – KC & The Sunshine Band
- July 21 – The Guess Who
- July 22 – ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
- July 23 – Los Lonely Boys
- July 24 – Mariachi Vargas
- July 25 – Journey Revisited
- July 26 – Queen Nation
- July 27 – Chase Rice
- July 28 – TLC
- July 29 – Blanco Brown
- July 30 – Smash Mouth
- July 31 – Quebradita Time
All live music performances require a separate ticket purchase from the price of fair admission, starting at $15.
Admission
General admission starts at $14 for adults, $12 for seniors over 62, $10 for children ages 5-12, and children under 4 get in free.
Carnival tickets are $1 with the option of an all-day unlimited pass for $10, as well as the option for unlimited ride wristbands between $37-42.
Tickets for the California State Fair can be bought online or at the front gate, along with all activities that require additional sign-ups, purchases and family package options.
Parking
Parking in the Cal Expo parking lot is $15 with little to no street parking expected.
