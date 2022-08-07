Here's what to expect at this year's California State Fair

The annual event kicks off July 15 at Cal Expo in Sacramento and runs though the end of the month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's annual state fair is back in Sacramento after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California State Fair & Food Festival will kick off July 15 at Cal Expo and run though the end of the month.

Live music performances, dozens of food vendors, rides and activities are among the highlighted festivities at the family-friendly event.

Special days

The fair will feature a number of special events throughout the two weeks, including:

Additional activities include unique exhibits and interactive experiences for all interests.

Along with the activities, kids and families can choose from nearly 50 rides with the purchase of ride tickets.

But the main event highlighted each year at the California State Fair is the FOOD!

With over 60 vendors this year, visitors can try a variety of creations from local businesses with the option to purchase a Food Festival Pass for foodies looking to try a little bit of everything.

Musical acts

While enjoying the food and fun, visitors can also expect a full lineup of live music performances:

All live music performances require a separate ticket purchase from the price of fair admission, starting at $15.

Admission

General admission starts at $14 for adults, $12 for seniors over 62, $10 for children ages 5-12, and children under 4 get in free.

Carnival tickets are $1 with the option of an all-day unlimited pass for $10, as well as the option for unlimited ride wristbands between $37-42.

Tickets for the California State Fair can be bought online or at the front gate, along with all activities that require additional sign-ups, purchases and family package options.

Parking

Parking in the Cal Expo parking lot is $15 with little to no street parking expected.