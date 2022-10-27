x
Update | Man dies after car-to-car shooting in South Sacramento

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say a car crashed into a fence as a result of a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting, Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a ‘car-to-car shooting’ that left a man dead Thursday.

According to a news release, the communications center received a two-round ShotSpotter Activation in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 1 p.m. The sheriff’s office then received a call from someone saying a person inside a crashed car had been shot.

Upon arrival deputies found a car crashed into a fence and inside was a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

