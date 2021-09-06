How to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 in Sacramento

In observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Cal Expo September 11 Memorial Plaza will open to the public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Each year, people in the United States gather to remember the victims of 9/11.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon during terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaida, an Islamic extremist group founded by Osama bin Laden.

In 2021, the Sacramento region can pay their respects to the many lives taken in the attach by visiting the September 11 Memorial Plaza at Cal Expo. On Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the permanent structure at Cal Expo will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon.

The California Mexican American Veterans Memorial Foundation and Brotherhood American Combat Veterans are slated to host the event.

The site features a massive I-beam that was acquired by a Cal Expo board member from the North Tower that collapsed in the attack. Visitors can see a granite sphere with victims' names engraved into it.

Admission and parking are free.

