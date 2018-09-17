Hundreds of families in the Sacramento region gathered at Southside Park in downtown Sacramento Sunday for a Latin American Independence Celebration.

The free festival featured a variety of food, live music, and dance performances from different Latin cultures.

“We're just fun and loving people that love good food, love to have fun and support each other in the community,” said Edgar Sanchez.

Sanchez and his wife said they enjoy supporting local events during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“Sacramento has really come up and represented the Latino community,” Sanchez added. “I’ve been here for 40 years and have seen a tremendous change, so it’s nice to see the different cultures, different countries representing the Latino heritage.”

Ellie Hernandez from Elk Grove attended the festival with her family to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day.

“I’m Mexican and I feel like there’s nothing like our culture – the food. Whenever I go to a Mexican party there's nothing like it and that makes me proud," she said.

For Tara Perez, it’s the traditional family values that she says make her proud of her roots.

“I love the way the family is – we’re very family oriented and I really love that because I see a lot of other cultures and they’re not really like that, so I really appreciate it," Perez said.

For a list of other events happening during Hispanic Heritage month, click here.

© 2018 KXTV