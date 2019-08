SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is reporting that a Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] agent was involved in a shooting with a suspect.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in Rancho Cordova. The agent was not harmed in the shooting.

The condition of the suspect has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately released. Stay with ABC10 for more information on this breaking story.