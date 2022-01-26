Deadline for Section 8 housing extended to Feb. 9th

Applicants are encouraged to apply at www.sacwaitlist.com using any device with internet access.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As of yesterday, Jan. 25th, the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) has extended the Tenant-Based Voucher, or Section 8 housing waiting list deadline to Feb. 9th at 11:59 p.m.

SHRA officials think the COVID-19 pandemic might be impacting the lack of applications received, considering the waiting list opened two weeks ago on Jan. 12th. There have been approximately 13,000 applications that have been received.

The SHRA encourages people to apply at www.sacwaitlist.com using any device with access to the internet. Information is also available in multiple languages on the website. This application is free.

Applicants must have an email address to submit their pre-application online and can choose to receive the application as a paper document at:

California Black Chamber of Commerce (1600 Sacramento Inn Way, Suite 232)

La Familia Counseling Center, Inc. (5523 34th Street)

Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center (7000 Franklin Blvd. Suite 1000).

To prepare for the pre-application, have these documents/paperwork ready:

Your own social security number

Income

Disability eligibility

Date of birth of household members and their social security numbers (if applicable)

***You can put zeros in for your social security number and you can guesstimate what you income is if you don't know the exact numbers.

“We are extending it for a couple more weeks until February the 9th and we really want to give our families an additional two weeks, so that way the families have an opportunity to apply," said Deputy Executive Director Sarah O’Daniel.

"We're hoping that this extension will help households that may be struggling during the pandemic and give them extra time to complete the paperwork.”

Eligibility consists of households who are homeless or rent-burdened, have a household member who is a veteran, have a household member who is disabled, and who live or work or was hired to work in Sacramento County.