1 maintenance worker dead, another critical after minivan crashes into sign truck on I-5

Officials said the deadly accident happened along northbound Interstate 5 at Sutterville Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident along Interstate 5.

Few details surrounding the crash are available at this time, but authorities said one maintenance worker is dead and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CHP spokesperson Officer Mark Levitt said a minivan hit a construction sign truck that was setting up a closure at Sutterville Road around 6:30 p.m. Levitt said the workers were subcontracted through Construction Signs Inc.

CHP has closed three lanes with no estimates on when they could reopen.

Authorities are asking people to use alternate routes as the investigation continues. Levitt said drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the crash and that the driver of the minivan is cooperating with the investigation.

Fatal traffic crash I-5 northbound at Sutterville Rd. SIG Alert in place, #3, 4 and 5 lanes are shut down with no estimated time of opening. Please use alternate routes. @kcranews @CBSSacramento @ABC10 @kfbk @FOX40 @UnivisionNews pic.twitter.com/48iIsUHlpw — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) September 8, 2022