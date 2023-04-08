Solar truck charging depot planned near Sacramento International Airport

With a planned opening date of late 2025, the project could bring 15.6 megawatts of solar power and 7.2 megawatts of grid power

SACRAMENTO, California — A new electric charging truck depot is planned in Sacramento.

The Sacramento International Airport announced Tuesday that WattEV received a $40.5 million grant to build truck charging depots in Northern California and Oregon.

"We're proud to collaborate with WattEV as they lead the charge towards emissions-free trucking. Sacramento International Airport's strategic location, adjacent to one of the largest goods distribution centers in the state, makes it an ideal destination to serve California's 'electric highway,'" said Cindy Nichol, the director of Sacramento County Department of Airports.

The depot in Sacramento would be located across from the airfreight hub on Interstate 5 south of Sacramento International Airport. Once built it would be the nation's largest electric charging depot.

With a planned opening date of late 2025, the project could bring 15.6 megawatts of solar power and 7.2 megawatts of grid power. According to California ISO, one megawatt is roughly enough electricity to power 750 homes.

This depot contributes to the state's zero-emissions goals for trucking transport.

