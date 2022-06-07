Fifth presumptive Monkeypox case identified in Sacramento County

Sacramento County Public Health said on Tuesday they seemingly discovered a fifth infection of Monkeypox and are sending the specimen to the CDC for confirmation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Public health officials in Sacramento County announced on Tuesday they discovered a potential fifth positive case of Monkeypox through contact tracing.

A sample from the potential fifth case was sent by Sacramento County Public Health to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation.

Risk of infection to the general public remains low, health officials said.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

For more information regarding Monkeypox visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html or https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Monkeypox.aspx