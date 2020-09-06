Fire destroys Sacramento apartment complex, displacing several families

The fire department says eight to 10 families have been displaced adding up to a possible number of 20 people in need of assistance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As many as 20 people are without a home Tuesday morning after a fire tore through a Sacramento apartment complex.

The fire devastated multiple units at The Palms apartments located in the 1400 block of Exposition Boulevard.

The Sacramento Fire Department says they responded to the fire just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the two-story apartment building on fire.

No injuries were reported but the fire ripped through 16 apartment units, most were destroyed, according to fire officials. The fire department says it took more than an hour to contain the fire and even longer to extinguish it.

The Red Cross was on scene helping families in need. The fire department says eight to 10 families have been displaced adding up to a possible number of 20 people in need of assistance.

The Sacramento Fire Department says early detection systems like smoke detectors and neighbors warning other neighbors led to the lives that were saved.

An investigator spent the morning on-scene and is working to release a cause.

