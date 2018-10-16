If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Bob Ceccato received a call letting him know former Sacramento mayor Burnett Miller died over the weekend. Miller was 95.

The two bonded through serving on several boards and their love for Sacramento as philanthropists and business leaders. Now, Ceccato and others are remembering Miller for his passion to preserve history and restoring buildings in Old Sacramento.

"He was part of a historical trust that him and a lot of his friends, they would buy buildings," Ceccato said. "Instead of re-modernizing them, they would try to keep them as they were. And he was responsible for buying them and restoring them to back in the 1800's."

Miller restored several buildings in Old Sacramento and was a huge part of creating the Sacramento History Museum.

"There is a history museum in which he fundraised, built, and, to this day, got plans to remodel it," Ceccato said. "He has been part of it and that was him. If you think of history in Sacramento that is Burnett Miller."

Burnett Miller was a true Sacramentan. He was decent, hardworking, and a great contributor to our city's civic life, arts and culture. He was an inspiration for how to live and serve with grace. And he played tennis well into his 90s. https://t.co/Cvvd9REVv3 — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) October 15, 2018

Current Mayor Darrell Steinberg called the late Miller called "a true Sacramentan" Monday afternoon in a social media post.

"He was decent, hardworking, and a great contributor to our city's civic life, arts and culture," Steinberg wrote. "He was an inspiration for how to live and serve with grace. And he played tennis well into his 90s."

Outside of work he was also a father, husband, brother, and friend. R. Burnett Miller Park in East Sacramento is named after him.

