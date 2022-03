Crews have arrived on the scene near Power Inn Road and Cucamonga Avenue and are attempting to extinguish the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a homeless encampment fire near Power Inn Road and Cucamonga Avenue.

Crews arrived on the scene and are attempting to put out the fire.

Homeless encampment fire Involving multiple cars in the area Power Inn/Cucamonga. Crews on scene attempting to extinguish pic.twitter.com/bvAP7LHfC3 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 11, 2022

ABC10's Morgan Rynor was close by and took this video of the fire.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! Huge fire in Sacramento. I just called 911. pic.twitter.com/l8sy0yTSaH — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) March 11, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.