Homeless World Cup to come to Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the homelessness crisis grows in California, a first-of-its-kind event happening at Sacramento State is helping raise awareness and shining a light on solutions.

It's called the Homeless World Cup.

Refugees and people who have experienced homelessness around the world are competing in rounds of street soccer. This is the first time this event is being held in the U.S. and on a college campus.

This weekend, hundreds of people will be at Sacramento State to compete in the competition.

"We work with them on a step-by-step way in terms of improving their situation,” said Mel Young, president of Homeless World Cup. “All the time though that the soccer's the center of it and they're coming back to the center. And the object is to get on the team to represent your country.”

More than 70 grassroots organizations are brought together through the “Homeless World Cup.”

What to know

The tournament starts Saturday and runs through July 15.

Athletes' parade will be held at 9 a.m. and be followed by an opening ceremony.

Kick-off is at 10 a.m.

The finals will be held Saturday, July 15.

Free to attend

Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup rankings released https://ow.ly/o23Z50P6tlA The tournament draw will take place this... Posted by Homeless World Cup on Friday, July 7, 2023