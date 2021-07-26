Investigation underway after inmate dies in custody at Sacramento County jail

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected in the death.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after an inmate died while in custody at the county jail.

The inmate's identity has not been released at this time, but the sheriff's office did describe the inmate as a 34-year-old man. Deputies said he was in custody since July 21 of this year pursuant pursuant to warrants for theft, receiving stolen property and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Deputies said they found the man unresponsive and unconscious in his cell around 5:52 a.m. on July 24 after he failed to leave the cell during morning meal service. Jail staff and medical personnel tried to save the inmate's life, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the man had a cellmate, but said that the inmate who died showed no visible signs of trauma. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The death is under investigation by the sheriff's office while the coroner tries to figure out the cause of death.

