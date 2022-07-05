x
Sacramento

Two Sacramento residents identified in deadly plane crash near Golden Gate Bridge

Jennifer Fox, 52, and Michael Briare, 57, have been identified in the deadly plane crash on May 6 in Marin County.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. — The Marin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the names Monday of the two Sacramento residents who died in a plane crash near the Golden Gate Bridge.

The sheriff's office identified Michael Briare, 57, early Monday morning as one of the people who died in the plane crash.

Jennifer Fox, 52, was identified by Jesuit High School in Sacramento. Fox was the mother of a Jesuit High School student, according to a letter posted on the school's website.

"We are saddened to report that the Jesuit community has suffered another loss with the death of Jennifer (JJ) Fox," the school wrote.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the plane was a single-engine Vans RV-10 and it crashed around 12:10 p.m. into the hillside of the Marin Headlands, northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge.

It took around 2 hours to locate the plane, partially because of heavy fog and condensation which hindered visibility. The crash is under federal investigation.

