Kings eye division title against Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings are seeking their first division title since 2003.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings head into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a shot at clinching their first division title since 2003.

While the Kings sit atop the Pacific Division in the Western Conference, they haven't quite clinched the division title yet. However, a win against the Pelicans Tuesday night would change that.

That being said, the Pelicans are looking to prolong their three-game home winning streak with a victory.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New Orleans is 28-21 against the Western Conference, and Sacramento is 31-17 against conference opponents.

If the Kings can't best the Pelicans, they'll need a loss from the Phoenix Suns to clinch the division Tuesday night.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 20.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Ingram is averaging 29.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Pelicans : 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Kings : 6-4, averaging 122.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES:

Pelicans : E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Kings : Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

WATCH ALSO: