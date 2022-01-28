x
Sacramento

Loaded handgun found at Sacramento's Luther Burbank High School, student arrested

The Sacramento County Probation Department said on Friday they recently discovered a Glock 9mm in a backpack.
Credit: ABC10

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County's Probation Department says its officers arrested a Luther Burbank High School student after finding a loaded handgun in the youth's backpack.

The department says that after hearing the youth was possibly in possession of a gun, probation officers searched the youth's backpack Wednesday.

The department says that officers found a Glock 9mm inside the youth's backpack. Later, after a search of the youth's home, they found a 27-round ammunition magazine.

The youth was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility for alleged possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school grounds.

