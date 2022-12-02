Man allegedly caught on video kicking, punching dog in Sacramento arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four dogs have been rescued from a man Sacramento City Animal Control say was caught on camera kicking and repeatedly punching one of his dogs until his hand was bloody.

According to a press release, animal control received a report on Feb. 2 claiming Derrick L. Sims Jr. assaulted one of two dogs with him. Described by city officials as an alleged case of animal cruelty, the county district attorney's office helped in pursuing the arrest of Sims Jr., though no criminal charges have been announced as of yet.