Man who posted death threat on social media convicted of murder

Sacramento County District Attorney's officials say Elijah Utsey posted the threat after getting into an argument on Instagram — and he went on to follow through.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, California — A man who threatened to leave another man "slumped" after an argument over social media was recently convicted of murder along with his accomplice, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney.

District attorney's officials said Elijah Utsey shared a message to Instagram July 1, 2022 reading, "On everything I love I will leave you slumped."

Days later, officials said Utsey and Joshua Berry drove from Oakland to the victim's home. Several gun shots were heard over surveillance footage recovered from the scene, and two men are seen running back to the vehicle before leaving the area.

Utsey's social media also reportedly showed he told friends about switching out guns. Officials said both Utsey and Berry switched phones and cell phone numbers.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 20, and Utsey faces 75 years to life in prison while Berry faces 50 years to life in prison.

WATCH MORE: Yolo County event offers a fresh start to those convicted of crimes