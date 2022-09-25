Gunfire interrupts midtown Sacramento nightlife leaving man dead

At least two people opened fire just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gunfire early Sunday morning left a man dead interrupting nightlife in midtown Sacramento and leaving law enforcement in the capital city searching for a gunman.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to the intersection of 28th Street and J Street after receiving multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers say that after arriving at the scene, they found an adult man near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers said they tried to provide emergency medical aid.

According to police, at least two people opened fire during the deadly incident. Neither of the two gunmen was arrested by police and officials have not provided a suspect description.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators later responded to the area to take over the investigation and interview witnesses, according to a news release issued by Sacramento Police.

"Violent crime prevention is a shared responsibility," the news release said. "As the Sacramento Police Department continues to work to reduce violent crime in our city, incidents like this underscore the importance of collaboration and intervention before tragedies like this can occur."

The shooting investigation has closed J Street between 27th Street and 28th Street.

J St between 27th St and 28th St will remain closed for many hours. Please continue to use alternate routes. — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 25, 2022

Authorities ask witnesses and those with information on the homicide to call investigators at 916-808-5471. Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the case by calling 916-443-4357.

Watch more from ABC10: Inside the Sacramento police forensics team | Catching criminals and solving crimes