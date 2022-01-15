Remembering MLK's life and carrying on his legacy with events in Northern California

As MLK Day approaches, organizations in the Sacramento area and across the nation are offering ways to remember the life of the civil rights leader.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Monday marking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, organizations across the Sacramento region and the nation are planning events to commemorate the life of the civil rights icon and carry on his legacy.

Local events

Afrikan Black Coalition Conference; Friday Jan. 14 to Sunday Jan. 17

The annual Afrikan Black Coalition Conference will be virtual this year as it visits the campus of Sacramento State.

The goal of the conference is to unify Afrikan/ Black students across California to talk about issues around academic policy, campus climate, matriculation from universities, and political education.

The coalition has created a form for those interested in attending the three-day virtual conference.

MLK Celebration Sacramento; 5:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 16

The celebration, being held at the Capital Christian Center at 9470 Micron Ave., will feature speakers from the faith community and an MLK Celebration Choir.

The event began as a small gathering of Sacramento area pastors in 1994 and has since turned into one of the nation's largest January celebrations that honor Dr. King, according to organizers.

Local students will also be celebrated at the event for receiving an MLK Celebration College Scholarship. The message of this year's event: "We Are Better Together." More information and a live stream can be found on the event's website.

MLK City Car Parade; 9 to 11:15 a.m., Monday Jan. 17

On the morning of MLK Day, a car parade will make its way around Sacramento from Grant Union High School to the state Capitol then towards Sacramento State, ultimately ending in south Sacramento.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Grant Union High School on Grand Avenue.

MLK Annual March; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday Jan. 17 from

Sacramento's annual MLK 365 March for the Dream won't be happening in person this year due to the coronavirus, but people can still get involved in the event virtually.

The organization's website is now accepting registration for their online program. The virtual program will include art, community and conversation for a few hours Monday.

Walk for Justice; 1 to 4 p.m., Monday Jan. 17 from

A community walk and rally will be held at the California State Capitol to bring awareness to those who have been wrongfully incarcerated..

The one-mile march will begin after a rally at 1 p.m. in front of Governor Gavin Newsom's office and will encircle the capitol complex.

More information and ways to register can be found on the event's Eventbrite page.

MLK Jr. Day Freedom Caravan and Wellness Fair; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday Jan. 17 from

For the second year, Stephon Clark's I Am Sac, Councilmember Mai Vang's Office, Queen Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant and other local businesses and organizations are organizing a wellness fair and freedom caravan to be held on MLK Day.

The caravan begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 7000 Franklin Boulevard.

The caravan ends at noon which is when the wellness fair kicks off in the same parking lot. The fair runs until 3 p.m.