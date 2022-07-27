$5M headed toward Northgate Boulevard improvements

A food truck plaza and small business grants are part of the framework approved Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento has approved $5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan and a framework to make infrastructure improvements along the Northgate corridor. It also includes support for businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The framework aims to improve traffic, lighting and businesses in the area of Northgate Boulevard between West El Camino Avenue to Winterhaven Avenue.

The $5 million in federal relief aid would be used for infrastructure improvements to traffic lights to make the area safer by calming traffic, improve lighting in the area to promote public safety and attract customers to the area. A long-time chain link fence, considered an eyesore by community members, will also be replaced.

The funding would also help to establish a food truck plaza and help brick and mortar businesses there expand to Al-Fresco dining. It also offers small/micro grants to businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

“It’s the beginning of a serious investment that our city wants to make in our neighborhood,” said long-time Northgate neighborhood resident Marbella Sala.

Sala is also president of the Northgate Neighborhood Association, which is commending the latest funding. She said much more needs to be done in the way of improvements, especially in regard to traffic safety along the busy Northgate Boulevard.

Area business owners hope the funding will invite people to the area. Bobby Bass, owner of the traveling Bob’s BBQ, said he looks forward to improvements in the area.

“I mean that’s always good you know,” Bass said. “Making stuff look better, cleaning stuff up. Getting stuff in order is always good.”

