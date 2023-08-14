Sacramento pastor and wife escape Maui fires after vacationing for 30th wedding anniversary

"Burnt down homes, structures for miles on out. And it's just crazy," said Dr. Tecoy Proter.

MAUI, Hawaii — A Sacramento senior pastor and his wife are counting their blessings after scary moments amid the Maui wildfires.

They were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary but things took a dangerous turn.

"We really did not know what occurred. What was occurring? We thought it was more of a hurricane situation because of the high winds we were experiencing on our trip there. And as we got there, they were still going on and then we come to find out it was indeed the wildfire," said Dr. Tecoy Porter, senior pastor at Genesis Church Sacramento.

Just a day after checking into the resort on Monday, they woke up to no power, and they would stay without it their entire stay.

From there on, they would sometimes have to wait in three-hours lines, where food was being rationed.

It wasn't until they left on Thursday that they realized they were just two miles from the worst-hit areas.

"Burnt down homes, structures for miles on out. And it's just crazy cause you figure you're on a island surrounded by water and you see... this devastation of this wildfire that could not be contained. It's just mindboggling," said Porter.

The couple was able to book a flight and return safely to Sacramento on Friday after hitching a ride with another couple. They met each other while waiting in line for food at the resort they were staying at.

Porter said his heart goes out to all the residents of Hawaii. Many of them continued to work at the resort despite losing loved ones and their homes.

He and his wife are back home and safe, but they're praying for the victims of the fires and sharing a message of hope.

"Cling onto the opportunity of being able to show that community that's so strong there. There's such strength of the people of Lahaina and of Maui. And so feed off of that and know that there's better days ahead," said Porter.

The senior pastor said he is looking into ways to help the victims of the wildfires. He's in the process of reaching out to organizations and is planning to give back.

