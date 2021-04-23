Regal's IMAX theaters in Stockton, Sacramento are reopening

The IMAX screens will be hosting the movie "Mortal Kombat" on Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Regal's silver screens in Stockton and Sacramento will be reopening on April 23, bringing in new blockbusters and IMAX screenings.

The theaters are among a select few in California that have reopened so far. According to the Regal website, only 13 locations are open as of April 21. The Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX and Regal Delta Shores & IMAX are among the next wave of theaters to reopen in the state.

"Mortal Kombat" is taking the headliner spot and the IMAX screen on April 23 in both Sacramento and Stockton.

Fresh movies heading to the theater also include:

"Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train,"

"In the Earth"

"Voyagers"

"Godzilla vs. Kong"

"The Unholy"

"Nobody"

Times and screenings might vary, so check the website to verify showtimes.

Officials said they're anticipating a strong slate of movies in the coming weeks, which include "Spiral," "A Quiet Place Part II," and "F9."

