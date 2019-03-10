SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health inspectors shut down a Sacramento California Pizza Kitchen branch after discovering roaches, both alive and dead, inside the restaurant.

The inspection happened on Oct. 1 at the California Pizza Kitchen located in the 1700 block of Arden Way. The restaurant addressed the issues and was allowed to re-open on Oct. 2, according to a corporate spokesperson.

The health code violations that prompted the shutdown, according to the Environmental Management Department, was the presence of “German cockroaches” in a prep-cooler at the “pizza make line.” The full inspection report is included below.

READ ALSO:

Other major violations observed by health inspectors included shrimp in a walk-in cooler being stored at an improper temperature and nacho cheese in a squeeze bottle also being store at an unsafe temperature.

The company issued the following statement about this incident:

“California Pizza Kitchen takes the safety and sanitation of our restaurants extremely seriously. We have taken immediate steps to address the violations. This includes thorough sanitation of the restaurant and extermination procedures facilitated by our provider, Ecolab.

Early this morning, the health department re-inspected the restaurant and confirmed that all health standards and sanitation measures were compliant, and the restaurant was approved to re-open. Members of our operations leadership are on-site to retrain restaurant staff and reinforce CPK’s rigorous safety and sanitation procedures.”

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Oak Park Brewing Company reopened under new management after failing health inspections