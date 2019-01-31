SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department and Metro Fire held a recruiting event outside the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

Aspiring firefighters had a chance to test their physical abilities and speak to first responders about careers in the fire service.

"I want to be their candidate," said Kyle Morris, who lives in Pollock Pines. "I want to become a fireman. It's a hard process, a very hard process – sometimes I want to give up, but you can't so I gotta fight and keep going."

Morris spent five years working with the United States Forest Service, and says his dream is to become a full-time firefighter. He told ABC10 the event helped him figure out what steps to take next.

"I have a drive and a passion for fire and I'm just trying to continue it – more education and I'm getting to know more people," Morris said. "Every day is a new adventure, so hopefully I get hired within the department, and they get to see who I am and what I can offer."

Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal says the department hires 40 to 60 firefighters every year.

